Governor of Jigawa state, Umar Namadi has pledged to reduce poverty level in the state by 10% every year.

TVC news correspondent, Yusif Isah Report that the governor made the commitment during the launch of cash assistance program in Miga local government.

Nigeria has emerged as a major player in Africa’s agricultural sector, producing large quantities of crops like cassava, yam, rice, oil palm, and sorghum.

However, despite this success, its northern region remains plagued by poverty.

Experts attribute this disparity to the prevalent use of traditional farming methods, which hinder productivity and efficiency.

To address this issue, the Jigawa State government has launched an initiative aimed at reducing poverty by 10% annually.

This program will benefit over 38,000 individuals across the state’s 27 local government areas.

The Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu Dan Gyatum, noted that about 75 million naira was allocated to support local businesses.

Governor Umar Namadi emphasised that this initiative is part of his 12-point agenda to enhance the economic well-being of the people.

Studies have shown that agricultural growth has a positive impact on poverty reduction in Nigeria.