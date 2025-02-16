The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reiterated that it does not assign examination towns to candidates taking the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or the Optional Mock Examination.

This clarification comes as 90% of available slots for the mock exam nationwide have already been taken, leaving limited options in only a few states.

JAMB has observed that some candidates are strategically selecting examination towns, possibly to secure a spot for the optional mock exam.

However, candidates are reminded that their town selections are entirely their responsibility.

The Board has received complaints from individuals who, after choosing distant locations, later claim they were assigned inconvenient exam towns.

Currently, the only states with remaining mock exam slots are: Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, and Yobe.

Candidates who wish to participate in the mock exam are advised to select examination towns within these states.

While every candidate has the right to choose their preferred examination town, JAMB urges them to consider travel logistics and convenience before making a selection.

And those who opt for locations far from their residence should not hold the Board accountable for their choices.

Mock exam spaces are allocated based on the availability of approved centres, and once a town reaches its full capacity, it will no longer be available for selection.

JAMB also emphasises that the mock exam is an optional exercise designed to help candidates familiarize themselves with the Computer-Based Test (CBT) system while also allowing the Board to assess its technical readiness.

The Board cannot extend resources beyond what has been planned.

Candidates are, therefore, encouraged to make informed decisions when selecting examination towns to ensure a smooth and stress-free exam experience.