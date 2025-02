Isiaka Ayokunle Ibrahim the Member representing Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency in Ogun State has emerged as the new deputy Chief whip of the House of Representatives.

His emergence follows the death of the former Chief Whip of the House of Representaives, Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga.

She was until her death representing Ikenne/Sagamu and Remo North Federal Constituency also in Ogun State.