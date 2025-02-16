Some angry youth have set a police station in Ifon, headquarters of Ose local government area of Ondo State on fire.

Though the cause of the crisis can not be ascertained, unconfirmed report has it that a boy was arrested and allegedly tortured to death by the police.

This development was said to have angered youths in the community who protested the killing to the police station.

They allegedly chased away policemen on duty and set ablaze the police station.

Another account indicates that some young individuals got into a fight on Valentine’s Day.

One of the groups went to the police station to report the incident, which led to the arrest of two members of the opposing group.

The two arrested individuals were brutally tortured; tragically, one died in the cell.

Angered by this, members of the group chased away all the officers, including the Divisional Police Officer, and ultimately set the station on fire.

The state police command has not reacted to this development.