Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says there is “no possibility of direct talks” between Tehran and Washington as long as the Trump administration continues to apply its “maximum pressure” strategy against Iran.

“Iran’s position regarding nuclear talks is clear and we will not negotiate under pressure and sanctions,” Araghchi said during a joint news conference alongside his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

“There is no possibility of direct negotiations with the US as long as maximum pressure is being applied in this way,” he said.

The Republican president has picked up where his first term in the White House left off when it comes to his “maximum pressure” strategy against Iran.

Trump has promoted the pressure campaign as a way to ensure Iran does not pursue a nuclear weapon and said he wants to push Iran’s oil exports “to zero”.

His administration imposed its first sanctions against Iran earlier this month, targeting what it described as the country’s “oil network”.

During his first term, Trump unilaterally withdrew from a multilateral pact that saw Iran curb its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

Many experts criticised that decision and questioned the “maximum pressure” strategy overall, saying diplomacy is a better way to promote Iranian nuclear compliance.