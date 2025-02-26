Iran condemned a new wave of US sanctions on Wednesday, calling it a “clear sign of hostility” after Washington blacklisted more than 30 persons and boats involved in the country’s oil trade.

Washington announced the actions on Monday, naming the CEO of the national oil corporation as well as others accused of brokering oil deals.

It was the second round of sanctions imposed in less than a month after US President Donald Trump renewed his “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

According to foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, the sanctions were a “clear sign of American policymakers’ hostility toward the welfare, development, and happiness of the great people of Iran.”

In a statement, he called the measures a “wrongful, unjustified, illegitimate act that violates the human rights of the Iranian people” and held Washington responsible.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has called for dialogue with Iran, saying he wants it to be a “great and successful country”.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the possibility of direct negotiations with Washington on his country’s nuclear programme under “pressure, threat or sanctions”.

During Trump’s first term, which concluded in 2021, the US withdrew from the historic 2015 agreement that limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Tehran gradually reduced its nuclear commitments after the Trump administration reimposed sanctions in 2018.

Iran resumed nuclear talks with Britain, France, and Germany on Monday, following a renewed engagement in November.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated on Tuesday that another round of negotiations with the Europeans is expected within three weeks.