A senior Iranian ambassador has emphasised the growing strategic alliance between China and Iran, highlighting the two nations’ shared ideals of equality, respect for one another, and a dedication to peace.

The Consul General of the Islamic Republic in Guangzhou, southern China, Hossein Darvishi stated this during a celebration marking the 46th anniversary of the triumph of the nation’s historic Islamic Revolution.

In recent years, the two ancient Asian partners have pursued a new era of strategic interactions within the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership,” Darvishi stated.

He elaborated on the long-standing relationship between Iran and China, stressing the countries’ historical ties and deep-rooted cultural connections, and emphasizing how these foundations have paved the way for an evolving strategic partnership.

The 14th administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to create a new model of enduring friendship and collaboration between the nations,” according to the official.

Iran and China have significantly strengthened their bilateral relations in recent years, particularly following the signing of a 25-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement in 2021.

The encompassing framework provided by the agreement aims to enhance cooperation in economic, technological, and infrastructural development, reflecting both nations’ commitment to long-term mutual growth.

Mr. Darvishi emphasised that the unwavering determination of both countries’ top leadership to advance the partnership, irrespective of global geopolitical shifts, heralds a bright future for Iran-China cooperation.

The diplomat, meanwhile, underscored the significant achievements of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

He noted that Iran’s commitment to national development across political, cultural, scientific, industrial, and technological sectors had transformed the country into a regional power and a global leader in cutting-edge fields such as genetics, cloning, nanotechnology, biotechnology, aerospace, nuclear energy, medical sciences, and information technology.

The event, during which the official delivered the address, was attended by a diverse group of people, including prominent officials from Guangdong Province, representatives from major economic enterprises, academic and cultural figures, media representatives, foreign consuls, and a large number of Iranian expatriates.

It also included film displays that highlighted Iran’s rich cultural and historical legacy, as well as its scientific and technological accomplishments.

The location also hosted an exhibition of Iranian handicrafts and carpets, providing visitors with an immersive sense of the country’s artistic and cultural heritage.