The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi, has urged the media to report government briefings with fairness, accuracy, and responsibility, avoiding sensationalism when covering policies and programs.

He emphasised that while criticism is welcome, misinformation, disinformation, and fake news have no place in Nigeria’s democratic process.

The two newly created ministries—Livestock, established in July 2024, and Regional Development, created in October 2024—have already begun their work.

The ministers are present to provide further insights into their activities since assuming office.

These ministerial press briefings will receive extensive media coverage as part of the administration’s commitment to keeping Nigerians informed accurately, honestly, and transparently about government programs.

The minister also stressed that media organisations should report responsibly, keeping Nigeria’s best interests at heart, as the nation’s well-being should be the top priority.

He further announced that from now until May 29, when the administration marks its second anniversary, two ministers will be brought in every week for briefings.

During the question and answer session, the Minister of Information acknowledged that there is relative peace in the Niger Delta region and emphasised the importance of maintaining stability to ensure continuous oil production, which is crucial for Nigeria’s economy.

He encouraged journalists to visit the region and report on the ministry’s development efforts, as the communities have recognized and appreciated the ministry’s impact.

Addressing concerns about whether the ministry would function as a “Ministry of Regional Settlement” rather than development, he clarified that its primary role is supervisory.

The ministry will oversee regional commissions, ensuring accountability and enforcing checks and balances, with no room for financial settlements or mismanagement.

He referenced the “riot act” issued to commission and agency heads, warning that strict action will be taken against anyone found engaging in misconduct. The ministry is closely monitoring their performance and expects them to deliver results.

Regarding the Northeast Development Commission, the minister noted that a recent inspection of road projects in Borno State showed significant progress. As the commission has been operational for six years, the ministry was satisfied with its achievements.

He reassured Nigerians that, under the ministry’s leadership, all commitments made by the president will be fulfilled.