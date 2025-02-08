The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is seeking the establishment of a special tribunal for electoral offences.

Chairman of INEC, Mahmud Yakubu emphasised the need for the special court to ensure the swift prosecution of electoral offenders.

This is his first regular quarterly consultative meeting with media stakeholders in Abuja for 2025.

At the forum the INEC chairman laid emphasis on electoral offenders.

Mr. Yakubu said the Commission under his watch is committed to improving the country’s electoral process, adding that prosecuting offenders has remained a major challenge for the Commission and called on the media to amplify advocacy for the tribunal.

Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, in its response, through the union’s Secretary, assured the Commission of the association’s continued collaboration, emphasizing that the success of the electoral body is crucial to Nigeria’s democracy.

For INEC, a major obstacle to the speedy dispensation of justice in this regard is that electoral offences are not time-bound as is the case with post-election offences through the tribunals.

