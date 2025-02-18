In response to the ongoing violence in Osun State, the Nigeria Police Force has condemned, in strong terms, the incidents that have disrupted peace and safety in the state, and vowed to bring the perpetrators to Justice.

These violent actions had disrupted the peace, leading to the destruction of property, and the unfortunate loss of innocent lives.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., has taken decisive action by ordering the deployment of additional tactical squads to Osun State to bolster security and restore law and order.

The Police recognizes that violence undermines the democratic process and threatens the wellbeing of the citizens, and hereby affirms its commitment to identifying and prosecuting the perpetrators of these acts and caused them to face the full weight of the law.

The IGP issues a stern warning to those who threaten the peace and stability in Osun State, as the Force will not tolerate any act of lawlessness, hooliganism and anarchy in the state. The perpetrators of these criminal acts will be fished out and be caused to face the consequences of their unwarranted ill-fated acts. Citizens must remain calm as normalcy is being restored. Osun indigenes, leaders, and stakeholders are hereby urged to shun violence and go about their legitimate businesses. The judiciary remains the ultimate arbiter of all electoral disputes and political actors must respect and abide by its rulings, upholding the rule of law and democratic principles. Citizens are advised to go about their lawful business.

The Force reiterates its commitment to clamping down on any violent actors who bent on creating brouhaha and breakdown of law and order in any part of the country. The situation in Osun will be closely monitored, and measures will be enforced to ensure a safe environment for all residents.