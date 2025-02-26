The Nigeria Immigration Service has arrested 376 illegal immigrants in Ogun state, who are into fraudulent activities at different levels to swindle innocent Nigerians.

They were arrested at their hideouts during a joint raid by officers of the service in the Ogun State Command and Zone A headquarters, in the suburbs of Lambe/Ajuwon Akute Areas of the state, following credible intelligence.

According to the comptroller of the Ogun state command, Muhammed Akadri, their profiling revealed that 334 of them are Cameroonian, 27 Ghanians, 1 Togolese and 26 Beninoise.

He further said they are 251 males and 125 females between the ages of 25 and 30 years.

It was also gathered that all the foreigners gained access to the country through unauthorised entry points, and none presented residence cards or any form of travelling documents after interrogation.

Akadri also revealed that the Comptroller General Of Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap, has ordered that the needfuls be done to repatriate them back to their various Countries of origin.