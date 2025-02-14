Residents of Imoru, Lege, and Obulepa communities in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State have raised the alarm over an alleged violent invasion by security personnel, which they claim is disrupting peace and security in the area.

Residents of the community said heavily armed security operatives, acting on the instructions of a company allegedly involved in illegal mining, stormed the community in truckloads, firing sporadically and targeting workers of a legally recognised mining company.

Residents accused officials of the men of Nigeria security and civil defence corps of their involvement.

The community’s legal representative, Sunday Akinyemi, condemned the attacks, stating that the affected mining company had obtained proper licences from both federal and state authorities and was operating with the consent of traditional landowners and the paramount ruler.

He also accused another company, allegedly operating illegally, of encroaching on the legally designated mining site without the consent of the rightful landowners.

Mr. Akinyemi raised concerns about the legitimacy of the alleged illegal company’s mining licence, arguing that its activities contravene Nigeria’s Minerals and Mining Act, 2007 (as amended in 2023), as well as the Minerals and Mining Regulations, 2011.

“These laws clearly state that mining operations require not only official government licences but also explicit approval from host communities,”

“Officials of the Nigeria Security and civil defence corps are involved in the invasion which is highly condemnable”, Akinyemi stressed.

Akinyemi urged the Federal Government, the Ministry of Solid Minerals, and the Ondo State Government to step in immediately to:

He also alleged that the illegal company has a track record of causing unrest in host communities while leveraging powerful connections for protection.

Mr. Akinyemi warned that while Imoru residents remain peaceful and law-abiding, continued provocation could escalate tensions in the area.

“The people of Imoru will not tolerate further intimidation. He who lives in a glass house should not throw stones,” he cautioned.