Youth from the coastal communities of Ondo State under the auspices of Coalition of Ilaje Youth Group, have passed a vote of confidence on governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the Commissioner of Finance in the State, Omowunmi Isaac.

The group who disassociated themselves from the attack on the governor by a youth group from the area, known as Igbalaye youth group, said the attack was designed to smear the image of the governor.

They however, urged governor Aiyedatiwa not to be distracted by the purported article being circulated by the faceless group

Speaking during a press conference in Akure, the state capital, the General Secretary of the group, Samson Ewajane, warned those sponsoring the “faceless groups” to resist from further attacks against Governor Aiyedatiwa and his finance commissioner.

They cautioned against “malicious attempts to distract the government and urge all citizens to remain vigilant.