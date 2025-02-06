Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has hosted the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, on a courtesy visit to the IGP, at the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, as part of ongoing efforts to promote national cohesion and security through patriotism and Volunteerism.

During the meeting, the DG emphasized the mutual responsibility of the Police and the citizens in ensuring a stable and peaceful society, reiterating the importance of patriotism in fostering unity and a sense of responsibility among citizens. The NOA seeks to collaborate with the Nigeria Police Force towards the unveiling of the National Values Charter which enshrines the fundamental principles that should guide every citizen’s conduct, with each member of the Force exemplifying the characteristics of an ideal Nigerian citizen.

The IGP, while sharing the DG’s opinion, in his remarks, appreciated the efforts and dedication of the agency and pledged the support of the Nigeria Police Force towards this goal. He emphasized that the Force will work with the NOA in implementing various strategies to enhance public awareness campaigns that focus on civic duties, encouraging citizens to actively participate in initiatives that promote national values, integrity, standards, security and development.

The Nigeria Police Force affirms its commitment to fostering a spirit of cooperation with the National Orientation Agency to cultivate a more patriotic citizenry dedicated to Nigeria’s reputation management, national development, unity, and progress.