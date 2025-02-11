The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has hosted an interactive session with retired police officers and stakeholders of the Nigeria Police Pensions, at the Police Resource Centre, Jabi, Abuja.

The conference brought together a diverse group of retired personnel and stakeholders to address pressing concerns regarding the police pension schemes, financial security, and the welfare of retired police officers who have dedicated their lives to the service of our nation.

Present at the interactive session, was the Chairman Police Service Commission; DIG Hashimu Argungu, mni (Rtd), who gave a review of global issues on retirement, pension, remuneration and compensation principles and practices, to serve as a guide in deliberating on the way forward.

Others present at the event were the Hon. Commissioner 1, Police Service Commission, Hon. Justice Paul Adamu; Deputy Inspectors-General of Police & Members of the Force Management Team, the National President of the Association of Retired Police Officers, AIG Paul Ochonu (Rtd), and other serving Senior Police Officers.

The Inspector-General of Police during his remarks acknowledged the current challenges arising from the current contributory pension scheme and finds it imperative to address these challenges, to create a sustainable framework that can better cater to the needs of retired officers and their families.

It is the hope of the IGP that through these deliberations, a solution that can be effectively implemented to enhance the livelihood of retired officers will be achieved.

The IGP reiterates the commitment of the Force to ensuring that those who have served honorably are provided with the respect and benefits they deserve, fostering dignity for all police personnel both during service and upon retirement.

The Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its dedication to the welfare of its officers and is committed to working collaboratively to achieve a just and equitable pension system.