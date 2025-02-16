Residents of Igbogbo bayeku LCDA and ijede LCDA areas of Lagos have raised alarm over the rate of kidnapping in the area.

Such narrations have become their everyday reality.

We were told that in a space of months, seven members of the community were kidnapped, though they have regained their freedom, but it has left those still living here in constant fear.

Houses vacated, some under lock and key.

The creek has become home for the kidnappers who stroll out at will and pick their targets unchallenged.

Those who have had encounter with them narrate their ordeals.

The residents wonder whose turn it is next.