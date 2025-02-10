The management of the Ibadan Electrcity Distribution Company has agreed to reconnect the nation’s premier Teaching Hospital, the University College Hospital, Ibadan to the National Grid.

The decision follows the intervention of the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who met with both the Management of the Hospital and the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company.

The intervention follows the disconnection of the Hospital from the National Grid by the IBEDC over unpaid electricity bills.

This has created a crisis within the hospital for months with patients reportedly bringing in generators to power wards though this was denied by the masnagement of the Hospital.

It has also affected students both Doctors and Nurses who are in training at the vast complex housing the hospital and other associated institutions including the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Ibadan.