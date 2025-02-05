Workers at the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training are protesting the non-payment of their December and January salaries.

The workers, who gathered at the institute’s gate in Apata, expressed frustration that they haven’t received their salaries while other institutes nationwide have been paid.

The protesters are urging the institute’s management to reach out to the federal government to resolve the issue promptly, as the delayed payments are causing them significant hardship.

The Institute of Agricultural Research and Training is an affiliate of the Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile Ife.