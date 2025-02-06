Workers at the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training have protested the non-payment of their December and January salaries.

The workers, comprising several unions, are determined and resolute to get their demands met, due to the hardships caused by unpaid salaries for their labour over the past two months.

The Institute of Agricultural Research and Training is an affiliate of the Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile Ife

The workers, who took their agitation to the institute’s gate in Apata, expressed frustration that they haven’t received their salaries while other institutes nationwide have been paid.

They are also urging the institute’s management to reach out to the federal government to resolve the issue promptly, as the delayed payments are causing them significant hardship.

Management of the institutes confirmed the development but appealed to the workers to be patient as the issue would be resolved in no time.

Having expressed their agitation for the non-payment of their salaries, it is expected that a prompt solution is found to further prevent the faced by the workers.