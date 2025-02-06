The House of Representatives says it has received 31 memoranda seeking to create 31 new states.

Deputy Speaker and Chairman, Committee on Constitution Review, Benjamin Kalu, disclosed this at Thursday plenary.

A breakdown shows that North Central has demands for six new states, North East 4, North West 5, South East 5, South South 4 and South West 7.

The states being considered include Okun state, Okura state and Confluence states from Kogi; Benue Ala and Apa states from Benue; FCT State; Amana State from Adamawa; Katagum from Bauchi State, Savannah State from Borno and Muri State from Taraba.

Others are Ogoja from Cross River; Warri from Delta, Ori and Obolo from Rivers; Torumbe from Ondo; Ibadan from Oyo; Lagoon from Lagos; Lagoon from Lagos and Ogun; Ijebu from Ogun; Oke Ogun/Ijesha from Oyo/Ogun/Osun states.

The committee in the letter outlined the criteria that must be met to initiate state creation process.

Among the requirements include: “An act of the National Assembly for the purpose of creating a new state shall only be passed if it requires support by at least the third majority of members.

“The House of Representatives, the House of Assembly in respect of the area, and the Local Government Council in respect of the area, is received by the National Assembly. Local Government Advocates for the creation of additional local government areas are only reminded that Section 8 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, applies to this process.

“Specifically, in accordance with Section 8.3 of the Constitution, the outcome of the votes of the State Houses of Assembly in the referendum must be forwarded to the National Assembly for fulfilment of state demands.

“The Committee remains committed to supporting the implementing efforts that align with the Constitutional provisions and would only consider proposals that comply with the stipulated guidelines.”