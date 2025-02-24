The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat,

has expressed deep worry over the overwhelming influence and threats posed by science to the future of humanity especially the emerging young generations.

He said that science no doubt has taken over the entire human lives urging the Muslim Ummah to be conscious and deliberate in protecting their children from being controlled by the influence of Artificial intelligence.

The Deputy Governor disclosed this worrisome development as the Keynote Speaker at the 30th Pre-Ramadan Lecture organised by the University Muslim Alumni of the University Of Lagos, with the Theme ” Transformative Power of Ramadan” held at the J.F Ade Ajayi Auditorium, University of Lagos, Akoka.

He also lamented the growing and worrisome attitude of men who now abandoned homes for women to battle with the challenges of raising the children.

He added that the result of a research conducted shows many women are declaring themselves as Widows when their husbands are still alive.

The recent Executive Order signed by the US President, Donald Trump also caught the attention of the Deputy Governor who noted that Nigerians who travelled to the US are refered to as immigrants while Americans are called expartiriates when they travelled to Nigeria.

For her part, the Chief host and the Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, commended the University of Lagos Muslim Alumni, UMA for sustaining the unique tradition in the last 30 years.

The VC who was represented by Prof Bolanle Obo, the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics & Research disclosed that the impact in Scholarship offered by UMA to Post Graduate students of the institution gladens the heart.

Prof. Ogunsola noted that this year’s Ramadhan fast is unique as it starts almost at the same time with the Christian Lent season.

The first lecturer at the gathering, Prof Mashood Baderin of the School of Law, Gender & Media, University of London, UK reminded all that Islam is a complete way of life for the Muslims and urged the faithful to spend their wealth in support of those in need around them.

In his welcome address, the President of the University of Lagos Muslim Alumni, Abdulmumin Alao, said the theme of the Lecture was unique as it highlights the immense benefits embedded in the Holy month so the faithful can prepare to exploit them in full.

Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, the 9th month of Islamic calendar and pescribed by Allah for the Muslims to fast between 29 to 30 days.