Suspected gunmen have launched a deadly attack on Amegu Nkalagha community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Sunday morning, reportedly killing several residents and setting houses ablaze.

The assault is believed to be a reprisal following the reported killing of cattle belonging to herdsmen in the area.

Confirming the attack to The Nation, a community member, Prof. Ndubuisi Idenyi, said the assailants stormed the village in the early hours of Sunday, unleashing violence that left many dead and properties destroyed.

Another source said a Pastor of a Pentecostal Church in the area was among those killed in the attack.

The source who pleaded anonymity said the community members were not responsible for the killing of the cows.

“We did not kill their cows. The cows were killed by members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the forest” , the source who pleaded anonymity said.

Chairperson of Isheilu Local government area, Ifeoma Peace Agwu confirmed the incident.

She said: “We are taking the victims bodies to the mortuary right now. I cannot talk much on it now. We will give more details later”, she said.

Police spokesperson, Joshua Ukandu, however said he was not aware of the incident.