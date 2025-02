Unknown gunmen have attacked and kidnapped seven travellers along the Owo-Ipele axis of the Owo-Benin Road.

It was gathered that the travellers were coming from a state in the South-South zone and were heading to Akure.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed that only seven persons were kidnapped.

Meanwhile, five farmers were shot dead in Akure North Local Government Area last week, and the perpetrators are yet to be apprehended.