Gunmen Suspected to be Armed bandits have kidnapped five persons in Kofar Kwatarkwashi, a community in Kaura Namoda Local Government area of Zamfara State.

The victims were kidnapped at their residence at about 1:00am Saturday morning.

Sources say the armed men invaded the residence of a Politician, one Usman Moyi and abducted him, some persons in the House and some of his neighbors.

Luckily, one of the victims whom our source described as the youngest among the kidnapped persons escaped and returned home a few hours after the incident.

The sad development is coming barely five days after personnel of the Department of State Services DSS in Zamfara state Intercepted arms around Zurmi – Kaura Namoda road from an International arms dealer from Niger republic.

Communities in Kaura Namoda and other areas in Zamfara have continued to suffer from activities of armed bandits for several years despite effort by Governments and security agencies.