The National security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu has been advised not to be distracted by media propaganda carried out by former kaduna governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai and Naja’atu Muhammed.

The leadership of Concerned Citizens of Numan Federation in southern senatorial district of Adamawa State gave the advise in Adamawa.

The group which addressed a press conference with leaders from the five local government areas that make up Numan federation in Adamawa State say the NSA is doing well.

They expressed their opinions on national issues particularly the recent outburst by the former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and Naja’atu Muhammed accusing Nuhu Ribadu of been hypocritical.

The group however reiterated their support for President Bola Tinubu’s transformation agenda which they claim has improved the nation’s security particularly in the north.

The group distances itself from the statement credited to former secretary of the federation Babachir Lawal who claimed that the north is not with President Tinubu.

According to them the former SGF’s view does not represent the opinion of millions of northerners.

The group asks Nigerians to ignore the antics of individuals whose only interest is self promotion and personal gains at the expense of national unity.