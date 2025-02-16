The Muslim Media Watch Group Of Nigeria has called on the Federal and State Governments to declare war on heinous crimes across the Country.

The groupalso called for a diligent prosecution of such crimes like Murder, Banditry, Kidnapping, Terrorism and Ritual killings.

The call came against the backdrop of the activities of one Abdul-Rahman Bello in Ilorin – Kwara State who reportedly killed a final year student of Kwara State College of Education Ilorin Hafsoh Lawal.

He reportedly lured her from a ceremony She was attending before killing and dismembering her body.

The Group of Nigeria on the Kwara State Police Command and the Kwara State Judiciary to diligently and promptly prosecute the criminal who was reportedly caught with her dismemberd remains.

While thanking Almighty Allah for exposing the heinous criminal act of the suspect, the Group appealed to the Police and other Security Agencies in Kwara State to dig further into the matter to know his accomplices.

They also called for further investigation into his activities to apprehend those patronising the him in the sales of human parts for necessary prosecution.

The in its Statement issued in Ilorin and signed by its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Abdullahi, called of Federal and State Governments to as a matter of urgency allow the execution of past judgements condemning murderers to death be effective in Nigeria.

It added that this will ensure that crimes such as killing of innocent Nigerians would continue unabated since death sentences in Nigeria have no meaning again.

Condemned criminals who have lost their appeals to Supreme Court reportedly numbering nearly 2000 or more are still being kept unexpectedly and fed with tax-payers money in our Correctional Centres across the country.

The Group said that the stance of some State Governors of ‘not signing death warrants’ of condemned criminals in their States is tantamount to ‘breach of the Nation’s Constitution’ which they swore to protect.

It demanded for the convocation of a National Council of States’ meeting to urgently to discuss how best to execute judgement passed on all criminals condemned to death who lost their appeals to the Apex Court.

The Group also condemned some self-styled human rights activists in Nigeria and abroad condemning capital purnishment, pointing-out that in Nigeria the laws that murderers should be condemned to death if found guilty; no law elsewhere should be applied than that; otherwise it would be tantamount to injustice and would be totally condemnable as innocent ones must have died in vain!

While calling for early trial of the new suspect picked up in Ilorin by the Police over the killing of Hafsoh Lawal, the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria charged ritualists masquerading as Islamic or Arabic Teachers to desist, otherwise the wrath of Almighty Allah would continue to fall on them.