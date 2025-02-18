Loyalists, mentees, and supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have publicly defended him against allegations linking him to the ongoing crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly, describing the situation as a politically motivated plot aimed at undermining Tinubu’s leadership ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking at a press conference held in Lagos, the group, led by Abe Emmanuel Kolawole and Olarinde Thomas, emphasized President Tinubu’s longstanding commitment to democracy, justice, and national development. The loyalists, under the banner of mentees from the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Leadership School of Thought, stated that attempts to drag the president’s name into local legislative issues were both baseless and politically driven.

“We stand before you today on behalf of committed loyalists and well-meaning Nigerians who recognize the invaluable contributions of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Kolawole said. “The recent drama in the Lagos State House of Assembly has been hijacked by individuals pursuing personal political agendas, with clear links to the upcoming 2027 elections.”

The group referenced comments made by former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar regarding the Lagos Assembly situation, accusing him of exploiting a local issue for political gain. “This is about capturing Lagos through the backdoor,” Kolawole stated. “The motives behind this are clear, and Nigerians, especially Lagosians, are not deceived.”

Olarinde Thomas described events at the Lagos Assembly as “Nollywood drama,” criticizing what he called a “calculated attempt” to appeal to public sentiment while simultaneously accusing security agencies of undue interference. “Security agencies were invited by the Assembly for protection, only to later face allegations of being directed from above,” Thomas remarked. “This flip-flop narrative is aimed at smearing our leader’s image, but the people see through it.”

The loyalists further alleged that a meeting held before the Assembly’s February 17 plenary, reportedly involving former senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, was part of an orchestrated attempt to destabilize the state legislature. Describing it as “an attempted coup,” the group called for transparency and an end to what they termed “desperate political maneuvers.”

Kolawole emphasized that President Tinubu’s focus remains on national progress, economic stability, and fostering unity across Nigeria. “As beneficiaries of Asiwaju’s mentorship, we find it necessary to reaffirm that President Tinubu is above these petty political distractions. His attention is on the welfare of Nigerians, not on local political squabbles,” he said.

Urging Nigerians to remain vigilant, Thomas appealed to the media for fair reporting while calling on citizens to focus on the broader national agenda. “Attempts to malign the president will not stand against the truth,” he declared. “Our leader’s reputation is built on decades of visionary leadership, and no amount of political mudslinging will erase that.”

The conference ended with a call for peace, unity, and continued trust in President Tinubu’s leadership. “Long live Lagos State, long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Kolawole concluded.

The unfolding crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly continues to attract national attention, with stakeholders urging restraint and adherence to democratic principles.