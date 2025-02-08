The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum has promised to intensify his administration’s support for NYSC programmes in the State.

He said the resumption of Orientation Camp activities in the State after thirteen years, due to insurgency has boosted the socio-economic activities of residents in the State.

This was disclosed during the Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Yushau Dogara Ahmed ‘s courtesy visit at the Government House in Maiduguri.

The Governor lauded the Corps Medical personnel and others, who are posted to different health facilities, and also to secondary schools within the State, for their enormous contributions to the well-being and educational improvement of Borno State.

He explained that efforts are on-going to increase the accommodation capacity and thereby enable the Scheme resume activities at the NYSC Borno State Permanent Orientation Camp.

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General YD Ahmed in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the Governor for his numerous forms of assistance to NYSC Borno State Secretariat.

He also pledged the continued support of the Scheme towards the success of Governor Zulum’s administration.

Earlier, General Ahmed had visited the Corps Members at Borno State Temporary Orientation Camp, inside Government Day Secondary School in Maiduguri, where he admonished them to use the social media responsibly, adhere to NYSC dress code and also be ready to serve their fatherland diligently as good ambassadors of NYSC.

The NYSC Borno State Coordinator, Comrade Adamu Jiya stated that a total of 991 Corps Members comprising 414 females and 577 males were registered and have been integrated into the Orientation Course activities.