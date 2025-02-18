The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has expressed deep grief on the passing of a most distinguished Nigerian elder statesman and Pan-Niger Delta Forum leader, Chief Edwin Clark, on Tuesday at the age of 97.

In his condolence message, Governor Soludo extolled Chief Clark as an extraordinary Nigerian patriot who served this nation with uncommon dedication as a former Federal Commissioner for Information and leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF). His voice resonated not just for the Niger Delta, but for all of Nigeria. As a lawyer, educationist, and elder statesman, Chief Clark’s interventions on national issues were marked by wisdom, foresight, and a dogged commitment to national unity founded on the principles of justice and equity.

The Governor further stated that Chief Clark was ever unapologetic in his pursuit of justice, equity, and true federalism, as his life exemplified the possibility of building bridges across ethnic and regional lines for the greater good of our nation. Although Chief Clark’s passing marks the end of an era, his uncompromising pursuit of a united, just, and truly federal Nigeria lives on.

Also, Governor Soludo mourns the recent loss of Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who passed away at 96. He was also known to be a relentless advocate for true federalism and would be dearly missed.

Therefore, Governor Soludo commiserates with the families of Chief Edwin Clark and Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the people of Niger Delta and Yoruba land, PANDEF and Afenifere, praying that their souls rest in peace.