Governor of Cross River State Bassey Otu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening maritime security and fostering economic growth in the State.

This reaffirmation was made during a courtesy call by Commodore Ajumobi Adije, the newly appointed Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Victory.

Governor Otu commended the Nigerian Navy’s vital role in securing Cross River’s waterways, protecting fishing communities, and combating maritime crimes. He acknowledged the Navy’s relentless efforts in maintaining peace along the coastline, which has significantly contributed to economic activities, especially in the fishing sector.

The governor emphasized the importance of the Bakassi Deep Sea Port project, pledging continued government support to facilitate its successful implementation.

He also assured the Commander of his administration’s unwavering support, particularly in providing essential resources, including fuel and lubricants, to enhance security efforts.

Commodore Adije expressed gratitude for the governor’s warm reception and the administration’s continued support. He highlighted the Navy’s dedication to maintaining security along Cross River’s waterways, noting that increased naval presence has led to a rise in fishing activity.

The Commander also provided updates on recent surveying operations around the Calabar Channel, emphasizing the Navy’s commitment to ensuring safe and efficient navigation for vessels. However, he noted the need for additional resources to sustain operations, particularly more boats and an increased fuel supply.