Governor Alex Otti has signed the newly revised Abia state Security Trust Fund into law.

Governor Otti stated that he is confident that by signing the bill into law, the trust fund members will be able to take action.

Although the State Government has provided the majority of the state’s security funding, the governor claims that the state will have more formalised funding sources now that the Abia State Security Trust Fund has been established.

Governor Otti assured that he would not rest on his oars in maintaining security which is a priority in the agenda of his government.

The Deputy Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, explained that the essence of the State Security Trust Fund Law No 5 of 2024, is to create a trust fund that would engender the smooth operation of security in the State

The Governor also hosted a delegation from the Aba Mega Mall project, which has been abandoned since 2015.

He reemphasised the government’s efforts to improve the state’s economy.

The gathering has raised hopes for Aba Mega Mall’s revitalization and recovery.