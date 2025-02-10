Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has condemned the killing of Rev. Bala Galadima, the Presiding Clergy of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Lubo community of Yamaltu/Deba Local Government.

Rev Galadima was murdered in the early hours of Sunday by suspected armed robbers at his residence in Lubo village.

Yahaya in a statement on Monday issued by Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli, his media aide, condemned the act, describing it as an assault on the peace and security that the state had long enjoyed.

He stressed that such incidents must not be allowed to undermine the peaceful coexistence in the state.

Yahaya urged the public not to allow criminal elements to disrupt the harmony and security that define the state.

Just a few days before the incident, many residents of Gombe joined the Yoruba community in the state to celebrate 100 years of relationship and residence of Yorubas in Gombe town.