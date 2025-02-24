Governor Umo Eno has inaugurated a new State Executive Council.

He describes it as “an Exco of Consolidation and Expansion”—his very own “Joseph’s Team.”

He emphasises that each member is chosen based on a proven track record of credibility and charges them with a clear mandate: to interpret and deliver the Arise Agenda while fulfilling campaign promises.

The governor reminded them that their primary duty is to put Akwa Ibom first before personal interests.

He tells them to work diligently and uphold the trust placed in them by both the government and the people of the state.