Governor Ademola Adeleke has urged the newly inaugurated Local Government Chairmen and their deputies in the State to stay away from their respective councils for now.

The election was held on Saturday, and candidates of the People’s Democratic Party were declared winners in all the councils.

They have now been sworn in after receiving their certificates of return.

In his speech, Governor Ademola Adeleke urged the Chairmen and their Councillors to stay away from their local governments pending the resolution of the ongoing crisis.

According to him, the State Independent Electoral Commission complied with extant rules and procedures, which led to their emergence as the new council executives.

He assured President Bola Tinubu of his commitment to the rule of law and the constitution in resolving conflicts and governing the State.

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, urged politicians to uphold judicial supremacy over self-help in the interest of peace.

The event was attended by the Governor of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed.