Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, honoured 35 distinguished indigenes whose outstanding contributions have left an indelible mark across various fields.

The grand and historic ceremony was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

According to the statement, Governor Yusuf described the event as “a night of pride, inspiration, and recognition,” celebrating the brilliance and achievements of Kano’s finest individuals.

He noted that the prestigious gathering brought together dignitaries from diverse sectors, including military officers, academics, public servants, engineers, and business leaders.

While non-political in nature, the ceremony highlighted Kano’s immense talent and its continued influence in shaping national progress.

Among the honorees were recently promoted generals in the Nigerian military, senior police and paramilitary officers, and Federal Permanent Secretaries of Kano origin, whose leadership and dedication have significantly impacted national security and governance.

The honored individuals included Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff; Prof. Shehu Ahmad Said Galadanci, CON, Murshid of the National Mosque and renowned academic; Dr. Nasiru Sani Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, and esteemed medical professional.

Others recognized for their unwavering commitment to national defense were Major General M.S. Ahmed, Major General Sani Sumaila Ibrahim, and Air Vice Marshal M. Yusuf.

In academia and other professional fields, the honorees included Prof. Umma Abdullahi, the first female Professor of Mechanical Engineering from Kano; Dr. Hadiza Galadanci, a renowned Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology; and Prof. Nazifi Abdullahi Darma, a distinguished academic at the ECOWAS Commission.

Also honored were CP Hajiya Hauwa Ibrahim, one of Nigeria’s highest-ranking female police officers and the first indigenous female Commissioner of Police from the Northwest geopolitical zone, as well as Eng. Mustapha Balarabe Shehu, President of the World Engineering Forum and a highly respected figure in the engineering profession.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf emphasized that the ceremony was more than just an awards night—it was a celebration of Kano’s enduring legacy of excellence.

He highlighted the honorees’ dedication, resilience, and service, stressing that their achievements serve as an inspiration for future generations.

“These distinguished sons and daughters of Kano have brought immense pride to our state. Their commitment to excellence is a beacon of hope for our youth, who must strive to follow in their footsteps.

It is our responsibility to honor them and ensure their contributions are never forgotten,” the Governor stated.

The gathering was attended by traditional rulers, religious leaders, and business magnates, fostering an atmosphere of mentorship and collaboration aimed at furthering Kano’s development.

The night concluded with a formal dinner and cultural performances, showcasing Kano’s rich heritage and unity.

In his welcome address, Hon. Muhammad Yusuf Jamu, Chairman of the Organizing Committee and Special Adviser to the Governor on National and International Relations, announced that the award ceremony would be institutionalized as an annual event to serve as a platform for unity, sustainable development, and economic prosperity.