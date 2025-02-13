Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Hope Uzodinma has emphasised the importance of oppositions to constantly put the governing party in check.

Governor Uzodinma was reacting to questions from journalists about the reorganisation of opposition forces ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a significant effort aimed at enhancing party unity and strategising for upcoming elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) state chairmen, governors, and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) convened a meeting in Abuja.

The meeting, brought together key stakeholders of the ruling party, focused on crucial strategies to enhance the party’s performance and cohesion ahead of the 2023 elections, part of which is welcoming defectors from other party.

The E- Registration Of it’s members is one the APC’s priorities.

Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje says this will connect it’s members from different parts of the country.

The APC officially welcomed four Labour party Members in the House Of Representatives, from Enugu.

