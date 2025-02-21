Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umar Radda has received the minister of health and other partners to discuss on improving immunisation and other healthcare service delivery in the state.

The Governor described the visit as another milestone in the life of his administration in opening up healthcare opportunities for the people of the state.

TVC news correspondent Abdullatif Yusuf reports that the discussions focused on sustaining and building upon the progress already achieved in the health sector, particularly in immunisation coverage.

Minister of Health, Professor Ali Pate, accompanied by representatives from the Gates and Dango Foundations, highlighted the purpose of the visit: to assess the progress made in immunisation efforts and ensure full coverage for eligible children.

He also stressed the importance of identifying and addressing existing gaps to strengthen healthcare outcomes.

In his remarks, Governor Radda reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery through comprehensive health reforms.

He revealed plans to introduce residency training programs and forge strategic partnerships to tackle the challenges of human resource shortages in the health sector.

The visit underscored the critical role of multi-sectoral collaboration in achieving sustainable improvements in healthcare.

Governor Radda affirmed his administration’s resolve to invest further in the health sector to address its numerous challenges and improve the well-being of Katsina State residents.