Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has paid a condolence visit to the family of elder statesman, Edwin Clark in his country home at Kiagbodo in Burutu Local Government Area of the State.

The governor assured them of the state government’s support throughout the burial process.

Governor Oborevwori pledged to support the family towards giving him a befitting burial.

Governor Oborevwori thereafter signed the condolence register as dignitaries who gathered here eulogise the ijaw leader who they say will be greatly missed.

In the coming days, the family will be unfolding plans towards burying Edwin Clark here in Kiagbodo Community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.