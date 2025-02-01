The National Association of Nigerian Students has decorated Governor of Taraba state, Agbu Kefas as the Grand Patron of the association in the northeast Zone of the country.

President of the Association, Lucky Omolefe said the governor was recognised for his commitment to youth development.

The impactful policy of the Kefas administration has drawn the attention of NANS national president Lucky Omolefe.

He visited Jalingo along with some of his key national executive to appreciate governor Agbu Kefas

Receiving the honour and the awards, Governor Kefas said his administration is ready to relate with students and mentor them for future leadership tasks.

The Governor described the youths as the backbone of the nation, stressing the need for them to work closely with the government to contribute positively to society.

The NANS national president used the occasion to bemoan the abandoned Jalingo Numan road by the project’s contractor, which he claimed killed scores of innocent kids.

However, he urged the federal government to prioritize the road’s completion.

It is now up to the Federal Ministry of Works to instruct the contractor in charge of the road’s reconstruction to return to the site immediately and begin work in order to save the lives of Nigerians who travel on it.