Governor of Kebbi state, Nasir Idris has welcomed more than 3,000 members of People’s Democratic Party into the All Progressives Congress.

Their defection was formalised at the Governor’s “Thank You Visit” to 6 local government areas.

During the visit to the six local governments area, Governor Idris highlighted some of his administration’s key achievements, including making education free at all levels, covering registration, tuition, and scholarship fees for secondary and tertiary students.

He also pointed out to the completion of the State Ultra-Modern Secretariat Complex, construction of township roads, and improvement of security.

In addition, the Governor announced plans to launch irrigation farming with 30,000 solar and CNG powered water pumping machines and free fertilizer.

Governor Idris announced an increase in expenditure for Secondary Schools’ feeding programme from N200 million Naira to 350 million Naira monthly.

This move aims to enhance the quality and quantity of meals for students, encouraging them to remain in school.

The Governor emphasised his commitment to educational development, stating that his administration places premium on providing quality education to students.