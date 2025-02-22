Traditional Birth Attendants have long been a crucial support system for expectant mothers, particularly in communities where access to modern healthcare facilities is limited.

In Akwa Ibom State, there are an estimated 4,000 Traditional Birth Attendants providing maternity care across all Local Government Areas.

The role of Traditional Birth Attendants in Nigeria’s maternal healthcare landscape is undeniable. But, growing concerns about safety and standardisation have led to calls for the regulation and professionalization of their services.

Recognising this, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has pledged to train, certify, and integrate TBAs into the state’s primary healthcare system.

This initiative is expected to bridge the gap between traditional and modern maternal care practices.

Governor Eno also announced plans to enroll pregnant women in the state’s health insurance scheme, a move experts believe could significantly reduce maternal mortality rates in Akwa Ibom, where, according to the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), maternal mortality remains a major concern.

Experts assert that beyond delivery assistance, TBAs can play a critical role in family planning awareness and early detection of pregnancy complications, helping to improve overall maternal health outcomes.

But why do many women still prefer TBAs over hospitals? Several factors come into play, including deep-rooted cultural beliefs, economic constraints, and fear of surgical procedures like caesarean sections.

Some mothers who spoke with TVC News expressed their preference for TBAs, citing trust, affordability, and personal care as key reasons.

Traditional Birth Attendants continue to play a significant role in Nigeria’s maternal healthcare system. But, experts agree that striking a balance between cultural practices and modern medical care is essential for improving maternal health outcomes.