Governor Umo Eno has signed an Executive Order to establish the Akwa Ibom State Labour and Industrial Committee, as well as an eleven-member Labour Committee and a State Bureau of Statistics.

This aims is to strengthen labour relations and ensure data-driven governance.

According to the governor, the labour committee will focus on resolving disputes, promoting industrial harmony, and making sure the state’s employment quota is met.

The statistics board will be responsible for collecting real-time data on government programs to enhance transparency and informed decision-making.

At the inauguration ceremony in Uyo, the governor also announced plans to appoint delivery advisors for key state projects. The goal is to cut through bureaucratic delays and ensure timely completion of developmental initiatives before the end of his tenure.

The Industrial Labour Committee is chaired by Rt. Hon. Nse Essien, while Elder Nse Ekefre leads the Statistics Board.

Attention is now on the committee to deliver on their mandate.