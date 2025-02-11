32 days after Governor Umo Eno’ dissolved the Akwa Ibom State Executive Council and hosted the immediate past Commissioners to a valedictory dinner where he thanked and honoured them for their services to the State, the State House of Assembly has read a 27-Man Commissioners Nominee list sent to the lawmakers by the State Chief Executive for screening and confirmation.

The list, read on the floor of the Assembly at Plenary on Today, February 11, 2025, has the following names.

1. Uko Essien Udom, SAN: Etinan

2. Mr Paul Bassey: Eket

3. Dr Nsikak Linus Nkan: Ibesikpo Asutan

4. Mr Bob Almond: Onna

5. Capt IniObong Ekong: Nsit Ubium

6. Hon Ikoedem Ekong: Ibeno

7. Dr Anthony Luke: Essien Udim

8. Dr Offiong Samuel Okwong: Urie Offong/Oruko

9. Rt Hon Iniobong Robson: Esit Eket

10. Dr Henry Archibong: Itu

11. Rt Hon Nsikak Ekong: Ikot Ekpene

12. Comrade Ini Ememobong Essien: Ibiono

13. Prof Eno Ibanga: Mkpat Enin

14. Hon Frank Archibong: Eket

15. Dr Emmanuel John Ekem: Oruk Anam

16. Mrs Inibehe Silas Etukudo: Ika

17. Prof Ubong Essien: Nsit Ibom

18. Rt. Hon Aniekan Umanah: Abak

19. Dr Frank Ekpenyong: Ukanafun

20. Hon Ubuo Effiong Ubuo: Okobo

21. Dr Ubong Inyang: Ikono

22. Gen Koko Essien Rtd: Uruan

23. Princess Emem Ibanga: Nsit Atai

24. Dr Anietie Udofia: Uyo

25. Barr Kufre Udosen: Ikot Abasi

26. Dr Ekanem Ekerette: Etim Ekpo

27. Rt Hon Alice Ekpenyong: Mbo