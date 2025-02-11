32 days after Governor Umo Eno’ dissolved the Akwa Ibom State Executive Council and hosted the immediate past Commissioners to a valedictory dinner where he thanked and honoured them for their services to the State, the State House of Assembly has read a 27-Man Commissioners Nominee list sent to the lawmakers by the State Chief Executive for screening and confirmation.
The list, read on the floor of the Assembly at Plenary on Today, February 11, 2025, has the following names.
1. Uko Essien Udom, SAN: Etinan
2. Mr Paul Bassey: Eket
3. Dr Nsikak Linus Nkan: Ibesikpo Asutan
4. Mr Bob Almond: Onna
5. Capt IniObong Ekong: Nsit Ubium
6. Hon Ikoedem Ekong: Ibeno
7. Dr Anthony Luke: Essien Udim
8. Dr Offiong Samuel Okwong: Urie Offong/Oruko
9. Rt Hon Iniobong Robson: Esit Eket
10. Dr Henry Archibong: Itu
11. Rt Hon Nsikak Ekong: Ikot Ekpene
12. Comrade Ini Ememobong Essien: Ibiono
13. Prof Eno Ibanga: Mkpat Enin
14. Hon Frank Archibong: Eket
15. Dr Emmanuel John Ekem: Oruk Anam
16. Mrs Inibehe Silas Etukudo: Ika
17. Prof Ubong Essien: Nsit Ibom
18. Rt. Hon Aniekan Umanah: Abak
19. Dr Frank Ekpenyong: Ukanafun
20. Hon Ubuo Effiong Ubuo: Okobo
21. Dr Ubong Inyang: Ikono
22. Gen Koko Essien Rtd: Uruan
23. Princess Emem Ibanga: Nsit Atai
24. Dr Anietie Udofia: Uyo
25. Barr Kufre Udosen: Ikot Abasi
26. Dr Ekanem Ekerette: Etim Ekpo
27. Rt Hon Alice Ekpenyong: Mbo
