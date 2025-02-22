It’s been one year since the Golden Initiative for All, GIFA, was launched—a vision brought to life by the late Patience Umo Eno, wife of the Akwa Ibom State governor.

Friends, family, and well-wishers gathered in Uyo to celebrate her legacy.

To many, GIFA stands as a beacon of hope, transforming lives and strengthening communities in Akwa Ibom State since its launch in 2024.

Over the past year, the initiative has touched many, especially in rural areas. An emotional Governor Umo Eno promised to keep her vision alive.

From healthcare and agriculture to maternal care and small businesses, GIFA has been a source of joy for many.

The event wrapped up with the foundation-laying for a permanent structure to house the GIFA project, ensuring its impact continues for generations.

It’s a touching tribute to a vision that continues to transform lives.

With the foundation now in place, the Golden Initiative for All looks set to keep making a difference in Akwa Ibom for years to come.