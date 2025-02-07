Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno has fulfilled his promise to reward excellence.

He distributed N550 million in grants and prizes to farmers, entrepreneurs, sports stars, and civil servants at a special event tagged, An Evening of Grants and Empowerment in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

It was a night of recognition and empowerment as Governor Umo Eno awarded N550 million to outstanding Akwa Ibomites.

400 female entrepreneurs received N300 million, while 50 farmers were awarded N25 million through the ARISE Home Farms Contest.

Sports and culture weren’t left out—winners of the Governor’s Cup Tournament received N20 million, and participants in the Christmas Unplugged competition shared N155 million.

Civil servants were also recognised, receiving a total of N32 million.

For the recipients, this is more than simply cash assistance; it’s a game changer. And, for Governor Eno, it’s part of a larger strategy to empower Akwa Ibomians and boost economic growth.

The night concluded with a fantastic performance by Flavour N’Bania.

Residents anticipate a brighter future as the administration prioritizes empowerment.