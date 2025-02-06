Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri has expressed dissatisfaction over the facilities in some public schools in the state.

This was made known after he paid an unscheduled visit to some schools in Yenagoa.

Bayelsa State is ranked 7th in the West African Examination Certificate, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

To bridge the gap, Governor Douye Diri is prioritising education, that is why education is the second highest budgeted sector in the 2025 budget.

He visited St. Jude’s Girls secondary school to witness the deplorable condition and interacted with students.

The governor also visited the Ijaw National Academy in Kaiama where he spoke with students who were receiving lectures

With a renewed commitment to rebuilding and renovating schools, the state is poised to provide a brighter future for its children.