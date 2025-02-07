The Governor of Benue state Hycent Alia has expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the gas expansion program in the State, emphasising its economic potential and long-term benefits.

Governor Alia made these remarks while receiving members of the National and State Gas Expansion Committees at the Government House in Makurdi, underscored the need for a reliable energy source in Benue,

Mayowa Okunato reports on how this move will attract investors, promote industrialisation, and contribute to environmental sustainability.

Benue is set to pioneer the first gas production from Coal Bed Methane, making it the first state in Nigeria to extract gas from unconventional coal sources rather than traditional hydrocarbon reserves.

Beyond Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicles in limited areas, the committee is exploring the feasibility of using Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for long-distance transportation.

These are part of the four key areas disclosed by The National Chairman of the Gas Expansion Program in Nigeria, Mohammed Ibrahim.

Chairman of the State Gas Expansion Program, Emmanuel Chenge described the gas expansion initiative as a turning point for Benue’s economic transformation, crediting the Alia administration for positioning the state on the path to prosperity.

While commending both committees Governor Alia expressed optimism about the positive impact it would have on the state’s economy and the well-being of its citizens.

The program will allow individuals, regardless of formal education, to gain industrial-relevant skills and contribute meaningfully to the state’s gas economy.