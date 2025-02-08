The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has described the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Temitayo Oluwatuyi, as an exemplary public servant whose life was dedicated to service, leadership, and community development.

The Governor stated this during the burial and thanksgiving service held for the former SSG at the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun.

He acknowledged the painful reality of Mr. Oluwatuyi’s death but urged the congregation to take solace in the impactful life he lived.

He described Mr. Oluwatuyi as a political giant and a unifying figure who was deeply involved in the affairs of the state, having served as a local government chairman, commissioner for natural resources, and twice as Secretary to the State Government.

The Governor recalled their time working together, emphasising the deceased’s wisdom, leadership qualities, and ability to bring people together for the common good.

In his sermon, the President of the Christ Apostolic Church, Nigeria and Overseas, Pastor Henry Ojo, stressed that death is an inevitable vehicle that transports every human either rich or poor, regardless of status, race, or background to their final appointment with God.

After the service, guests proceeded to a grand reception at the International Event Centre, The Dome, in Akure.

The remains of Mr. Oluwatuyi had earlier been buried at his residence.