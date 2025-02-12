Kwara state Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has inaugurated the newly constructed Quarter Guard and remodelled Headquarters of the 22 Armoured Brigade at Sobi, Ilorin.

The projects, which were executed by the Nigerian Army are in line with the philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff to sustain a culture of maintenance.

The Governor also unveiled three new vehicles and 10 motorcycles, which the state government donated to enhance the operational capacity of the command.

Governor AbdulRazaq especially commended the army for the keeping peace in Kwara state.

The remodelled Brigade Complex is to give it Cantonment a befitting outlook and a conducive working environment for the officers and soldiers in the headquarters, in line with the philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).