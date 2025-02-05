Following US President Trump’s remarks about capturing Gaza and relocating its residents, Ezzat al-Resheq, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, stated that “Gaza is not a common land that any party can decide to dominate.

According to Ezzat al-Resheq, Trump’s statement demonstrates “misperception and profound ignorance of Palestine and the region.”

Mr Al-Resheq told a press conference on Wednesday that the “Gaza is not a common land for any party to decide to control, but rather it is part of our occupied Palestinian land, so any solution must be based on ending the occupation and fulfilling the Palestinian people’s rights and not on the mentality of a real estate businessman or the mentality of muscle and dominance.”

Resheq also stated that Trump’s comments on Gaza “indicated further the unlimited US bias in favor of the Israeli occupation regime and the Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights.”

The Hamas official affirmed that the Palestinian people and their leaders, backed by their Arab and Islamic nations and the world’s free people, would frustrate all the displacement plans targeting them.

In another statement, the Hamas Movement condemned, in the strongest terms, Trump’s remarks on Gaza, describing them as “hostile to the Palestinian people and their national cause.”

Hamas said that such remarks by Trump would “not serve regional stability” and would only “pour fuel on the fire.”

Hamas called on the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the UN to convene urgent meetings to take firm and historic positions that preserve the Palestinian people’s national rights.

In a joint news conference with the Israeli prime minister in the White House on Tuesday, Trump said the US would “take over” and “own” Gaza after resettling Palestinians elsewhere under a redevelopment plan that he claimed could turn the Palestinian coastal enclave into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

In a flagrant announcement upending decades of US policy towards the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Trump claimed that his administration would spearhead development in Gaza to “supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.”